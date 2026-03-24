Potential debut, friendlies and a huge qualifier: Where Wolves players are heading to during the international break

It is set to be a big international break for some - with defender Ladislav Krejci named as the new captain of Czechia as they face Republic of Ireland in a World Cup play-off semi-final.

Elsewhere, there are other key games for Wolves players, while others head off for international friendless.

Here is a breakdown of who is going where:

Jose Sa - Portugal

The Wolves number one remains in the national squad as a back up keeper - although he only has three caps to his name.

He is part of the travelling squad that will face trips to Mexico on March 29 and the USA on April 1.

Santi Bueno - Uruguay

The Wolves defender heads into the international break in decent form - having been a regular in recent months for Wolves.

Bueno is at Wembley on Friday as he looks to add to his handful of caps against England - before his national team face Algeria a few days later.

Santiago Bueno (left) celebrates after scoring Wolves’ winner in the FA Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

David Moller Wolfe - Norway

It is friendly action for the Wolves full back as he looks to add to his 18 caps. Norway are away in Holland before a home game against Switzerland as they prepare for their World Cup campaign.

Yerson Mosquera - Colombia

It looks like it is going to be a tough international break for the defender - as he heads off with Colombia as they build up to the World Cup.

Mosquera has four caps so far and will be looking to nail down a place for the summer - as they face Croatia before a tough clash with France.

Mosquera in action for Colombia back in 2024 (Photo by Andres Rot/Getty Images)

Ladislav Krejci - Czechia

The Wolves defender was called upon to take the captain's armband - and will lead the side as they welcome the Republic of Ireland as they eye a place at the World Cup.

He will be hoping it isn't the only game of the break and they progress.

Jackson Tchatchoua - Cameroon

The full back, who has been improving under Rob Edwards, heads off for a trip to Australia in a friendly before his country host China.

Jackson Tchatchoua in action for Cameroon (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)

Jean Ricner-Bellgarde - Haiti

Bellegarde has headed off to Haiti looking to add to his six caps. And they are big friendlies for the nation, who welcome Tunisia and Iceland as they prepare to make an appearance at the World Cup in the summer.

Mateus Mane - Portugal Under 21s

The tug of war for Wolves star Mane ended last week - when he was named in the Portugal under 21 side. There had been a desire for Mane to choose England as his international path - given he had featured at youth level.

Brentford's Michael Kayode (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mateus Mane battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday

But he opted for Portugal and could make his under 21s bow in the break - as they take on Azerbaijan and Scotland in Euro Under 21 qualifiers.

Hwang Hee-chan - South Korea

One of the most experiences players in the South Korea side, Hwang looks set to feature in back to back friendlies as his country also prepare for the World Cup.

They are at home to Ivory Coast on Saturday - before a trip to Austria a few days later.