Non-league round-up: Shifnal Town stage stunning late win over Witton Albion

Elliott Durrell scored twice in stoppage time to rescue Shifnal from the jaws of defeat and register their first away win since New Year's Day.

Joe Duckworth opened the scoring with a magnificent half-volley on the half-hour mark before Matthew Barnes-Homer restored parity on the cusp of half-time.

An almighty scramble ensued inside the box but 40-year-old Barnes-Homer provided calmness amid the chaos to extend his season tally to 12 in the league.

Witton restored their lead 20 minutes into the second half when Duckworth turned provider to cross for Freddy Garbutt to score.

The hosts went on to spurn several changes and were made to rue their profligacy in front of goal when Durrell exploded into life at the death.

Durrell latched on to a pass down the channel by Jack Hodnett to fire home an equaliser for Shifnal in the 91st-minute.

Town completed the comeback six minutes into stoppage time when Durrell slammed an indirect free-kick into the net via a deflection.

That victory helps Shifnal climb back into the top half as they finished the weekend in ninth-place.

Whitchurch Alport made it back-to-back home wins in the Midland Premier Division with a 1-0 home triumph over Highgate United.

Alex Hughes scored the only goal after just five minutes when he converted a low finish from close-range for Alport.

Diego Esquivel-McGann hit the crossbar - before Tyree Sanusi missed the target from the spot for Highgate in the dying embers of the first half.

Marques Trowers bent a late chance inches wide but Alport ultimately registered their sixth win in nine league games.

AFC Bridgnorth suffered successive home defeats after they were downed 3-1 by Leicester St Andrews in the Midland League Division One.

Craig Tuckley headed Bridgnorth into the lead during the first half but Liam Canavan produced an immediate riposte for St Andrews.

Rich Black fired the visitors into the lead nine minutes after the restart and Camen Bhandel doubled their advantage midway into the second half to leave Bridgnorth in 11th.

Telford Town missed the chance to move to within a point of the play-off places after they were pegged back twice in their 2-2 draw at Market Drayton Town in the North West Division One South.

Tatenda Chirata broke the deadlock just past the hour-mark before Isaac Shaw levelled for Market Drayton three minutes later.

Terence Davies restored Telford's lead with 14 minutes to go, but Akintunde Akingbola salvaged a point five minute from time.

That result leaves Telford three points adrift of the play-offs - albeit with two games in hand over the three teams directly above them.

Ben Davies bagged a brace and Steve Hole converted from the spot to guide midtable Allscott Heath to a 3-1 victory over play-off chasers Ashville.

Elsewhere, Shawbury United sit just a point above the drop zone following a 1-0 defeat at Cammell Laird 1907 - while rock bottom Haughmond's trip to Alsager Town was postponed due to a player injury with them trailing 2-0.

In the Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town dropped into 10th-place after drawing 1-1 at league leaders FC Stratford.