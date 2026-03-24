Market Drayton boss lauds 'incredible' spirit as side rally for potentially crucial point

Drayton responded from an untimely run of four defeats from the last five with the entertaining draw at Greenfields, where all four goals arrived in the final 30 minutes.

Isaac Shaw and substitute Akintunde Akingbola were on target for Drayton, the latter with a header to earn a late point five minutes from time. Tatenda Chirata and Terence Davies had put the Telford visitors ahead.

Dawson's troops are still battling relegation in North West Counties First Division South, but have a two place and six point cushion to the drop zone. Alsager Town, who occupy the final relegation place, do have two games in hand, however.

"I can't really say this after a recent run of results, but we're a bit gutted to not come away with three," Dawson said.

"We bounced back really well after two goals, where two long balls did us, but we were playing without any real centre-halves.

"I'm really pleased with how the lads bounced back from those two goals, which was incredible. I'm proud of the performance.

"It was nice for us to get back threatening around the box. We scored two but must've had 20 shots for the first time in a while."

The Gingerbread Men's survival bid next takes them to Wallasey outfit Ashville in Birkenhead on Saturday, the first of four remaining league fixtures. The following Easter weekend brings a double-header away at Alsager, a crunch clash at the bottom, and at home to high-flying Eccleshall.

Dawson was buoyed by his squad's impact against Telford. He added: "When JB (Josiah Bertie) and Akin came on in the second half it changed the game, Ollie Jones played really well, Minsh (Harry Minshall) did his bit, it was great to see Connor Withers get on the pitch and Connor Lawton back in the starting XI putting in a vintage Connor Lawton performance.

"Isaac Shaw was fantastic to get us back in it at 1-1."