Jadon Sancho future update emerges as Aston Villa's Manchester United loanee set to become free agent in summer

Sancho, who signed for Manchester United back in 2021 for a bumper £73m fee, signed for Villa last summer on a season long loan - the latest loan move during his time at Old Trafford.

His switch to the West Midlands came after loan spells back at his former club Borussia Dortmund as well as Chelsea.

He signed for Villa on loan having failed to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford - where he had fallen out of favour.

The 25-year-old's season at Aston Villa has been a successful one with Sancho making 31 appearances in all competitions. He recently came in for praise from Villa skipper John McGinn for his performance in the Europa League victory over Lille.

With the season soon to be edging to a close and Sancho out of contract at United - speculation has began to ramp up regarding his future.

And it seems like the winger is attracting strong interest from his former club Dortmund.

A change of sporting director at the German club has reportedly sparked interest in bringing the former Manchester City youngster back to Germany.

However, according to reports, Sancho would have to take a significant pay cut if he was to secure a return to Dortmund.

According to Sky Sports Germany, informal talks have already taken place between the club and Sancho's representatives.