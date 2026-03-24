'It is quite remarkable': The impressive statistic behind West Brom's turnaround under James Morrison and big coach impact

After the final game of Ryan Mason's time in charge where Albion created a string of chances against Leicester - the Baggies fans were starved of goalmouth action during Eric Ramsay's ill-fated nine game spell in charge.

Ramsay failed to win any of his games in charge - and Albion only scored five goals during that period.

Ramsay departed and Morrison has taken over as interim manager until the end of the season. In his first five games, Albion have picked up more points and scored more goals than they did under their former boss.

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox looked at the complete turnaround in creativity under Morrison - and have heaped praise on him for the startling statistics behind Albion's recent results and victories.

And they also discuss how much of an impact Damia Abella has had under the new, interim coaching set up.