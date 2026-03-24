Dave Edwards: The pros and cons of Wolves' enforced mid-season break

It's a very unusual situation for the club and it will have both positive and negative effects.

On the positive side, it should benefit some of the players that have played a lot of football. It will help those returning from injuries and players like Mateus Mane who has played a lot of minutes and is starting to look a little bit jaded. Some time off might help him find his groove again.

Andre has also had some minor injury problems, so downtime will help him stay fully fit, while Toti Gomes now has extra time to build his fitness.

Especially after the season Wolves have had, it's very tough mentally, very draining, and having this period where you can start to switch off a little bit and recharge the batteries to make sure you're ready for a really important run in.

I know Premier League safety is a long shot, but even building some momentum for next season and players are playing for their futures, so they'll have a chance to really get themselves in the best frame of mind possible for that run in.

An extended break without games will also be like a mini pre-season for Rob Edwards, allowing him to work on his philosophy, tactics, what he's noticed so far and where he wants to go. That time on the grass can be really important for this small squad.