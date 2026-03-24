'A bit of everything': George Campbell explains what James Morrison has changed to turn around West Brom's fortunes

The US defender, signed back in the summer from Montreal, has bagged three goals in his last six games for Albion, with the latest coming in the 1-0 win away at Bristol City.

The victory, Albion's second on the spin, was their first away from home since October - and extended their unbeaten run to four games as they moved four points clear of the drop zone.

It has been some turnaround from James Morrison's first game in charge against Oxford United - as Albion were condemned to a damaging defeat against their relegation rivals.

Asked what has changed under Morrison, as well as new first team coach Matt Gill and coach Damia Abella, Campbell told WBA TV: "I think it is a bit of everything, we've shown a lot of fight and credit to Mozza as well. He has been here a long time and knows how to get the best out of us, he knows our strengths and where to put guys.

"He says the right things to get us going and I think we have had a lot of fight. I think once we got that result away from home, we feel like we can play against anyone and compete against anyone in the league.

George Campbell celebrates after the victory over Bristol City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"The first thing that comes to mind is they have been extremely positive. Mozza has been here a long time as I said, and even Damia, they know the players strengths and weaknesses and how to get the best out of us.

"There is a good energy, a good positivity, every day we are working on the pitch in training and I think that brings a good quality out of us, to perform each and every day and that positive energy is kicking into all of us really."

The upturn in form has also come at a time where Campbell has been moved into centre back - his preferred position.

Much of his 34 appearances have been at right back - with the defender preferred to fellow summer signing Alfie Gilchrist.

Campbell is on an impressive run of form (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Campbell has looked more assured in the middle of a back four - but the defender insists he will perform wherever he is needed, much like most of his team mates.

He said: "It is about being where the team needs me. There are a lot of players on the team that play in positions where the team needs them.

"I came here as a centre back and wanted to play as a centre back. If called upon I can play right back when I need to do a job.

"Obviously coming back into centre half has been a good feeling, I feel comfortable and I want to do a job for the rest of the season to the best of my abilities and try and get the most points."