West Brom's impressive form sees switch in Championship relegation odds - with struggling rivals tipped for drop

But a lot has changed in the Championship in recent weeks.

After a dismal defeat at Oxford United in James Morrison's first game in interim charge - Albion were in the bottom three and were being tipped for the drop.

Many Albion fans struggled to see a way back for Morrison's men - whose winless run did not look like ending.

But impressive draws against Sheffield United and Southampton have been backed up by victories over Hull and Bristol City and that has changed the picture completely.

Albion are now the in form side down at the wrong end of the table - and have opened up a four point gap between them and the bottom three.

And the odds on relegation have now significantly changed.

West Brom ahead of their victory over Bristol City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

According to most bookmakers, Albion are now 4/1 to go down, odds which have significantly changed in recent weeks.

That puts Albion fifth in terms of the sides who have been tipped to finish in the bottom three alongside already relegated Sheffield Wednesday.

Oxford remain the favourites to go down at 8/15, but things have also changed for Portsmouth who are now second favourites to finish below the relegation line.

A few weeks ago they were being backed for survival - but now bookies have them second favourites to be relegated at 11/10.

Leicester's slump has continued under Gary Rowett and they are third favourites to fail to beat the drop at 13/10, just below Blackburn Rovers.

Despite a win at Millwall and a draw against Middlesbrough - bookies have them at 13/8.