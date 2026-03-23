"We’ll continue fighting" - Wolves midfielder on team's improvement

After the club's enforced mid-season break, Wolves will have seven Premier League matches remaining as they remain bottom of the table.

But one defeat in their last six top flight games, as well as going unbeaten in their last three, has seen Wolves go on a resurgence.

Andre has recognised that progression as he looks towards the season run-in.

“We’ve had some very good performances this season and tried to take the opportunity of getting something positive from the matches,” Andre said of Wolves' improvement under Rob Edwards.

“But the goal was always to improve and look upwards from here.

“We played well against Arsenal, we played well against Liverpool, we played well against Manchester United, and I think we just needed to maintain that improvement so we were able to get our first victory.”

He added: “The season hasn’t gone the way we expected, but as long as there’s a chance, we’ll keep working hard and giving our all on the pitch.

“We are having our moments, and we have to take advantage of these positive matches that we have had before. We’ll continue fighting until the end and we’ll be trying everything we can.”

Wolves are currently 13 points from safety and despite relegation being expected, some are dreaming of the great escape.

That hope has been born from improvement under Edwards in recent months and the latest back-to-back wins over Villa and Liverpool that were followed up by a comeback draw at Brentford last week.

“After the first few weeks with Rob, things finally started to come together,” Andre said.

“We started to understand what he wants for the matches.

“He wants us to keep hold of the ball, to increase the pressure, to improve overall. That time was useful to establish the quality and the levels that he would like from the players, and for us to keep up the good work.

“Personally, I try to have an intensive attitude. I try to be aggressive without the ball and when I don’t have possession in my area and I try to bring more quality to the game, but in that first stage it’s important to build that intensity and be aggressive as a player in the midfield.”