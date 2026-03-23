Shropshire Cup winners Hadley USC fold

Former Premier League club Hadley USC, who won the Shropshire Cup in 2024 and were Mid Shropshire League champions as recently as 2017, have folded.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Hadley US BC has now folded with immediate effect due to no one to cut the green and lack of support financially and morally from the social club.

“However, a new club called Hadley Bowling Club, has been formed and will be playing at the Charlton (just up the road in Hadley).”

The end of bowling at Hadley USC and the withdrawals of Worfield and Highley were among the reasons that the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League had to delay in releasing its 2026 fixtures.

“HUSC’s late demise means there are now three main divisions of 12 teams on Fridays, two of 10 and two of nine on Mondays, 11 in the Afternoon Division and seven on Saturday afternoons,” said league secretary Malcolm Fletcher.

“And an officers meeting this week decided that, given the soaring cost of fuel, the planned pre-season meeting for secretaries and team captains will be held in conjunction with the April executive meeting on Tuesday, April 7.”

The league’s latest executive meeting, with new chairman Chris Hayward at the helm, heard that a number of the now 26 member clubs have made progress in line with the BCGBA’s five-year development strategy by reviewing and amending their constitutions.