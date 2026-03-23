Shropshire cricket ace lands Warwickshire captaincy role

The 30-year-old is replacing Alex Davies, who has stepped down with the new season less than two weeks away.

Shrewsbury-born Barnard, 30, will skipper the Bears in all formats having already been captain in the One-Day Cup for the past two years.

He said: “I’m very proud and honoured to be offered the chance to captain Warwickshire.

“I’m very aware of following in the footsteps of some great cricketers and people, and it’s humbling to be added to the list.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under Davo and hope to continue the progress the group has made over recent seasons.

“We have built an impressive squad, and with further additions made this winter, the competition for places is greater than ever. I know the group feels we can push very hard for silverware this season.”

Barnard, a former Shrewsbury School student who played for Shropshire in the early stages of his career, has been a standout player for the Bears since joining from rivals Worcestershire in 2023.

The all-rounder was named captain of the Professional Cricketers’ Association men’s team of the year in 2025 after scoring more than 1,600 runs across all formats.

He will now lead the Bears following Davies’ decision to step down after two years in the role.

Under his leadership, the team finished seventh and fifth in the County Championship, yet while they topped the Vitality Blast North Group in both seasons, they suffered consecutive quarter-final defeats.

Davies said the decision to step down had been motivated by the desire to focus on his own game.

He explained: “Captaining the Bears has been undoubtedly the proudest few years of my career to date.

“To be part of moulding and building a squad capable of winning trophies has been a real privilege.

“In order for that to happen, I believe I need to be firing on all cylinders with the bat and gloves which is why I’ll be stepping down from the captaincy duties ahead of the 2026 season.

“I couldn’t be passing the Bears on to a better person in Ed. When asking him to be my vice-captain two years ago it was clear to me that one day he was going to be a great captain, and it’s his time now.

“I look forward to being there for him every step of the way.

“I’d like to say thanks to all the players and staff for their unwavering support throughout my tenure, and look forward to still giving my all to the bear moving forward.”

The Bears begin their County Championship campaign at home to Surrey on April 3.

Head coach Ian Westwood said: “I’d firstly like to thank Davo for his commitment to the Captaincy role over the last couple of years.

“He has poured his heart and soul into leading the group. Even though he won’t continue in the role, we will benefit from having his experience and leadership qualities around the squad.

“Barney is a natural successor and we are delighted he’s accepted the offer to become our next captain.

“He already has captaincy experience from leading the boys in 50-over cricket and is perfectly placed to take on the mantle in the County Championship and Vitality Blast.

“He is not the loudest in the dressing room but has the enviable quality of demanding respect through the way he conducts himself and offers his opinions in the right way.

“We’ve got a group who are growing in confidence from the pre-season tour to South Africa and we’re raring to go with Barney at the helm.”