Former Wolves midfielder who made over 170 appearances linked with managerial move to SPL

Carl Robinson began his career at Wolves as a trainee in the mid 1990s - and following a loan move away from the club, he returned and nailed down a regular spot in the side.

Over six seasons he made more than 170 appearances for the club - before being released and signing for Portsmouth.

From there he went on a series of loan spells before making moves to Norwich and Sunderland. Then he headed to the MLS with Toronto and finished his career with New York Red Bulls in 2011.

Since then he has had spells as head coach at clubs in Canada and Australia - before a short lived spell at Birmingham City alongside Wayne Rooney.

Having worked under Rooney at DC United, the former Wales international was named first team coach but it was a short spell as Rooney was axed after 15 games.

He has since been serving as assistant coach back in the US with Atlanta United - but now looks set for a move back to the UK.

According to reports, the ex-Wolves midfielder is the leading candidate for the vacant managerial role at SPL side St Mirren.

Face to face talks are set to take place on Monday - which comes after it was reported that the Scottish side had turned to a recruitment company in a bid to find a new boss.

The company put forward Robinson among other names, and he is now being tipped to become Stephen Robinson's replacement, after the ex-St Mirren boss made the move to Aberdeen.