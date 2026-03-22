Telford Tigers cap final away game with victory in 13-goal thriller at Basingstoke Bison

The Shropshire visitors needed just 41 seconds to get off the mark when David Thomson converted a low cutback from Eric Henderson at the back post.

Bison restored parity just beyond five minutes into the first period after Zach Shankar latched on to a pass by Tyton Cathcart to score.

Scott McKenzie converted a cross by Deakan Fielder to restore Tigers' lead, which was once again short-lived as Shankar doubled his tally for the evening.

The goals kept coming and Tigers bagged the next two through Tate Shudra and Patrick Brown to put themselves firmly in the driving seat.

Alex Sampford reduced the arrears for the hosts but McKenzie was at the double when he pounced on an assist by Danny Rose to restore the Tigers' two-goal cushion.

Harry Ferguson stretched their lead further before the end of the first period - which remarkably finished 6-3 in the Tigers' favour.

Tigers picked up where they off at the start of the second period when Fielder got in on the act within two minutes of the restart.

Adam Harding scored at the end of a power play to offer Bison a glimmer of hope - which was dashed when Henderson made it 8-4 in the latter stages of the middle period.

Zach Milton brought a degree of respectability to the score-line with another consolation for Basingstoke.

Tigers will face Bristol Pitbulls in their final home game before the play-offs get underway.