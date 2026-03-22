Club on the move ahead of new season - bowls round-up

White Horse have been a mainstay of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s first division for years, but have had to change their home green.

“The old White Horse team in Division One have had to move away from Hadley United Services Club due to circumstances beyond their control,” said league secretary John Palmer. “They will play their home games on the Wrockwardine Wood new green.”

Palmer & Co have decided that the best way to cope with three new teams - Albrighton C, Charlton B & Bowring E - and Black Squirrel (Alveley) withdrawing their resignation is to fit 62 sides into five divisions.

“They've concluded that in order to avoid a major restructure like last year that the five divisions will have 12, 12, 12, 12 and 14 teams respectively," he said. “Division Five will start on Wednesday, April 1, and their additional three league fixtures will be scheduled to be played on the cup days – so Division Five teams therefore will not play in the Charity Cup.”

Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League

There was good news for Paul Adams, the new treasurer of the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League, at its pre-season meeting with Salop Leisure continuing their £400 sponsorship.

Norman Ford Memorial Invitation

Planning for its season-opening promotion is now the focus of attention for the North Shropshire bowls association.

The Norman Ford Memorial Invitation goes ahead on Sunday, April 12, at its usual home of Prees featuring last season’s honours winners in the Whitchurch League.

And club secretaries were urged to forward emails of invitations to players at the association’s executive meeting at Wem USC so that comps chief Jack Hazeldine can finalise the line-up.

Whitchuch fixtures will start on the evening of Tuesday, April 7, with Market Drayton matches on the Friday of the same week.

Adderley BC have warned visitors they are now cashless and North Shropshire secretary Leah Marshall stressed that any new player registration numbers will now be set via email and there will no longer be a card issued.



