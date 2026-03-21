Steve Bull: It's a bad break for Wolves - I've never known anything like it

With the Arsenal game having been brought forward, it’s a frustrating time now for fans and players alike.

The break has done Wolves no favours at all after a good run of results in the Premier League. Rob Edwards was really starting to build some momentum and getting the players working on his wavelength.

A win against Villa, beating Liverpool and coming back for a draw at Brentford – it really showed that there is still some fight in the Wolves squad.

Rob is quite astute as a head coach and I feel he was really starting to build something – but that has now come to a halt for three weeks and they will have to pick up and start all over again.