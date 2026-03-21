Shifnal boxers Lloyd and Hall stepping out on the same bill

Lloyd and Hall, who both train at the Reload Boxing gym in Ketley, Telford, are primed for a taste of action at the BCB Promotions’ show at Aldersley Stadium, Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Shifnal isn’t noted for producing champions. Pre-war, there was a good solid pro called Jack 'Tiger' Timmins, who lost only one of 10 fights. In the 1950s, the town produced a superb amateur in Pip Taylor, who reached an ABA final for the army and faced Olympic gold medalist Dick McTaggart.

There hasn’t been too much to shout about since, but Lloyd has helped put Shifnal back on the pro map.

The 23-year-old had one loss on his three-bout record, but that defeat actually enhanced his reputation.

In an era when many fighters serve their apprenticeship against journeymen, Lloyd faced dangerous, unbeaten fellow newcomer Craig Nelson and gave the Nottinghamshire hopeful a hard fight before losing on points. He won one of the sessions on the referee’s card.

Four months later, Nelson claimed the Midlands title by holding the heavily favored Tom Pogson in the seventh round.

For Lloyd, that upset result has turned a negative into a positive and shown that one hard, 50-50 test early in a boxer’s career is more beneficial, in the long term, than five run-outs with journeymen.

Lloyd made an explosive entrance into the pro ranks, blitzing Michael Osborne in one in March last year.

After the defeat against Nelson, he bounced back in October with a one-sided win over much less demanding opposition.

“I think it showed I’m in the mix,” said Lloyd, who is learning his trade under the guidance of Mitch Roberts and Lou Vidor. “It wasn’t me at my best, there are no excuses, but I think I showed I’m on my way to that level.

“I’m pleased because I’ve proved I can come back from a setback and carry on. I’m happy to go away to fight, I’ll take any fight.”

But Lloyd is, sensibly, in no rush to take the step up to 10 rounders with titles on the line.

“Another four rounder, then another four rounder and a six rounder by the end of the year. That’s the plan,” he explained. “With that experience, we’ll look to see what comes in 2027.”

While Lloyd is ready for pro fight number four, his gym mate Hall will be stepping into the ring for the first time as a professional.

Welterweight Hall – by day an RAF PT instructor – is eager to make up for lost time after being struck down by shingles during the countdown to his scheduled debut in December last year.

“You know the worst part?” the 24-year-old said of his enforced break. “I felt absolutely fine, that was the most frustrating thing.

"But they said it was highly contagious. I couldn’t go to work, I couldn’t go to the gym, I was in self-isolation.

"Every cloud has a silver lining. I said to (trainer) Mitch, this time it feels different, I feel fantastic because of the extra time to work on things.”

Hall began his amateur career at Bright Star Boxing Academy, in Shifnal, and had 21 bouts in all – eight for the RAF – and collected a regional title.

And now he is keen to make his mark in the paid ranks.

“I’m lucky in terms of my management because they are all behind me and supporting me,” he said. “I’ve wanted to go pro since I was 18 and this was the right time to do it, in terms of my position in the RAF.

“I’m buzzing about the show, and it’s great to be on the same bill as Jacob. There’ll be nerves, but good nerves.”

