'It has ruined the game': Pundits line up to slam latest VAR issue - after UEFA calls referees to big meeting

Following a string of controversial decisions - the Molineux club put forward a motion that was unanimously dismissed by fellow Premier League clubs.

But before and since then VAR has continued to be a topic of conversation and debate over whether it has been a good thing.

Earlier this week it was revealed that UEFA has summoned referees chiefs from the top leagues in Europe to a meeting to give VAR a 'reset' and stop officials using it for 'microscopic interventions'.

Days later VAR is now back in the headlines with Manchester United making a formal complaint after their 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth on Friday night.

United have complained to the PGMOL over what they feel was an inconsistency of decisions during the match.

Harry Maguire was sent off for pulling back Evanilson in the box, ten minutes after Amad Diallo was denied a penalty for a similar incident at the other end.

Carrick described the inconsistency as 'baffling', with pundits now lining up to call out VAR, stating the standard of refereeing is getting worse and the technology is 'the worst thing that has been introduced in the game'.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer said: "You should have given a penalty when you gave two like that. How on earth do you not give another one."

And ex-Liverpool Stephen Warnock insisted it has ruined the game.

He said: "I think it has ruined it. It's ruined the enjoyment in stadiums. I think it's ruined it for referees to officiate. I think that it's a little bit of a safety blanket every time they referee," he told Radio 5 Live.

"VAR isn't perfect, it isn't great, it makes mistakes and it's still subjective, which is a huge problem, and I just think it's a poor addition to the game."