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Former highly rated Wolves youngster once wanted by Chelsea helps Welsh side return to Europa Conference League

A former Wolves youngster who was once linked with a move to Chelsea has helped a Welsh top flight side return to Europe.

By Jonny Drury
Published

Zeli Ismail, who was picked up by Wolves at the age of nine before going on to make his first team bow - has been turning out this season for JD Cymru Premier side Connahs Quay Nomads.

The 32-year-old Albanian born winger, who was once one of the hottest properties in the Wolves academy and represented England at youth level - recently helped the North Wales outfit return to the Europa Conference League.

It comes after he made his bow in a European competition with fellow Welsh side Newtown a few years ago.

Ismail, who went on a host of loan spells during his time at Wolves and made eleven appearances for the Old Gold, went on to feature for a handful of EFL sides before arriving in Welsh football.

Once a hot property in the Wolves academy, he was player of the tournament for Wolves in the well known Milk Cup in 2008 - and part of the England Victory Shield side.

Zeli Ismail playing for Wolves (AMA)
Zeli Ismail playing for Wolves (AMA)

With his stock high, clubs like Chelsea made pushes to sign the winger as a youngster - but he remained at Wolves, with the club making a special effort to keep Ismail's progress under the radar.

He reflected on his career in an interview with Express & Star columnist Paul Berry back in 2022 - where he explained how the club attempted to protect him from the interest of big clubs.

He said: "There were times when we played against the big teams, like Manchester United and Liverpool, games which they would show on their TV channels, that I wasn’t allowed to play,.

“I felt that I was being hidden, pushed to the side for those games, and I was hearing that there was a lot of interest from other clubs.

“For me, all I ever wanted to do was play for Wolves.

“I wasn’t trying to go anywhere else, I had no interest, because the club had really looked after me and my family and I was really happy where I was.”