'Back to reality': Furious Shrewsbury fans give view on 4-0 Crewe drubbing as Salop booed off

Salop found themselves 2-0 down inside the first ten minutes - after a shocking start against the play-off chasing Railwaymen.

After the break it did not get much better - as Salop shipped two more goals and it could well have been more with Crewe striking the post.

It was a chastening day for Gavin Cowan's men - who have now lost three in a row following that impressive five match winning run.

Salop fans were less than impressed after the four goal drubbing with one posting on X: "Back to reality I guess."

Another had the same sentiment adding: "Back to reality we go."

Prior to the game an RAF helicopter delivered the match ball after landing on the pitch - and another fan joked: "I believe the helicopter held on to the ball far better than any of our players."

While another added: "I’m seeing positive signs We drew the last 20 minutes."