Aston Villa star stuns fans as he swaps pitch for big screen in Peaky Blinders Netflix promo

The 28-year-old defender has been a key part of the Villa side as they look to make a return to the Champions League.

He is in line for a Premier League return following an injury - as Villa take on West Ham at Villa Park on Sunday.

He came off the bench in Villa's European win over Lille on Thursday, but on Friday, Villa fans and fellow football supporters were left stunned after a promotional video for the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders film was released.

A video promoting the film for Netflix Poland went viral on social media on Friday, to coincide with the film's release.

And Cash, who has played his international football for Poland in recent years having been eligible through his mother, played a starring role.

Dressed in a similar outfit to the one worn by the show's main character Tommy Shelby, Cash says in the advert: "Six seasons in Birmingham. It changes a man. Now I take better care of my business. I don't play for suits. My suits are on the house, or the house burns down."

Alongside Cash, there was also an appearance from Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who said: "Cash, Cash is different. Never argues, he just stares at you."

The scene starring Marciniak and Cash involved a VAR penalty call on the pitch.

The video was picked up on social media and shared by Villa fans with many surprised to have seen their full-back in the promotional video.