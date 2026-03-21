AFC Telford United dealt blow in home defeat to Marine

Kevin Wilkin made a solitary team change, with Charlie Williams’ hamstring injury that forced him to leave the 3-0 midweek win over Macclesfield ruling him out.

Wilkin put Jordan Cranston back into the line-up at left-back and Jamie Meddows reverted to a right-sided attacking role.

After an opening fifteen minutes that were keenly contested, Wilkin’s side went up through the gears, but failed to take any of their chances.

They may still be wondering now how they didn’t turn their dominance into a handsome lead. Dylan Allen-Hadley looked to have the beating of stand-in right-back Adam Thomas, and despite coming under severe pressure, Marine were stretched but didn’t snap.

There were chances for Jamie Meddows and Adan George in a spell of fifteen minutes where a goal seemed inevitable. Meddows in particular will regret twice sending the ball too high to trouble Jack McIntyre when put through, and the keeper also pulled off a couple of fine saves to keep the Bucks out.

Against the run of play, the first major turning point arrived in the 30th minute, when striker Offrande Zanzala carried the ball forward through a couple of challenges before laying it off to Sinclair Smith, who finished smartly past a wrong footed Gracey from the left edge of the six-yard box.

The goal was a real sucker-punch, but the Bucks attempted to respond, and McIntyre was again sharp to push away defender Jordan Piggott’s low, 20-yarder as halt-time loomed.

Action from Telford v Marine (Jayden Porter)

Behind at the break, the Bucks didn’t initially appear phased by being behind, but Marine’s low block defence proved hard for them to break down, and they lacked the inspiration to find a different route to goal.

In the 55th minute, their task was made even harder as Sinclair Smith struck again. Capitalising on loose defending, he unleashed a precise effort from the edge of the box to beat Gracey at his right post, and the Bucks had it all to do.

They expended plenty of effort in their attempts to pull themselves back into the contest, but again found Marine’s rearguard solid and organised. When they did break through, poor finishing and McIntyre’s reflexes, aloing with some game management that frustrated the home crowd, led to a feeling that it wasn’t going to be their day.

Remi Walker had a shot cleared off the line, Thomas headed another effort off the line and several other opportunities went begging as the Mariners left the hosts looking like the team all at sea, digging in well to claim the points.

Attendance: 1,279.

AFC Telford United (4-3-3): Gracey, Dyer, Cranston, Piggott, Cawthorne, Fletcher ©, Walker, Leshabela (Hilton 82’), Meddows, George, Allen-Hadley (Lawal 75’).

Subs: (unused): Pendley, Craig, Ikpakwu, Mitchell.

Cautioned: Dyer.

Marine AFC: (4-4-2): McIntyre, Thomas, Anson, Wardle, Ashton, Abbey (Hazlehurst 56’), Drysdale, Whelan, Sinclair-Smith (Bell 90+3’), Newell (Potter 90’), Zanzala (McDonald 69’).

Subs (unused): Huby.

Cautioned: Ashton, Drysdale, Hazelehurst.

Referee: Thomas Wilson.

Assistants: Mitchell Cartwright and Daniel McDonald.

Fourth Official: Simon Kavanagh.