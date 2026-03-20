Tolu Arokodare's goal helped Wolves avoid UK wide unwanted goal record - currently held by Scottish Championship side

The striker came off the bench to level things up at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday evening - as Wolves battled back from 2-0 down.

It was another key point as they hunt down Burnley and look to put the squeeze on the other relegation threatened sides above them.

But it also helped Wolves to avoid what would have been a highly unwanted record.

There had long been talk of Wolves failing to surpass Derby County's record low points total of eleven. They managed to tick that off a few weeks ago - and Monday saw them avoid a UK wide record.

Arokodare's header took Wolves' away goal tally in the Premier League onto seven, which has seen them climb above a Scottish side who now have the worst away goals record across the entire UK.

Raith Rovers in action against Celtic in the Scottish Cup last season (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Raith Rovers, who play in the Scottish Championship, have only managed to net six times in their away games - recording six goalless draws.

Their recent run has seen them fail to score in their last three matches - and since November 8 they have scored just once in the league away from home.

And their dire record has been further underlined by Wolves' 2-2 draw against Brentford on Monday evening.

Goals from Adam Armstrong and Arokodare took Wolves onto seven away games for the campaign - leaving Raith with officially the worst tally in senior football across the UK.

It could still change with a handful of games left of the campaign - but current Raith are the worst away scores across the home nations.

Elsewhere across the UK, Cymru Premier side Llanelli Town have scored just eight goals away from home all season, while in the NIFL Premiership in Northern Ireland, Dungannon Swifts have managed 14.

In the EFL, Sheffield Wednesday have netted 13 times in the Championship away from home, while in League One Rotherham United have scored 13 on the road and Crawley in League Two are on 12.