The New Saints target a winning end to another title-winning campaign

Harrison’s champions go into tonight’s home game against Colwyn Bay (7.45pm) striving to extend their current blistering run of eight league victories in a row.

A stoppage-time goal from Jordan Williams, the division’s leading goalscorer, ensured Saints, 18 points clear at the top of the table, added three more points to their tally with a 2-1 win at Penybont last weekend.

Colwyn Bay head to Park Hall for this evening’s game in third place as they continue to impress.

TNS head coach Harrison said: “There’s still a lot to play for professionally. We want to go and win every single game.

“We’ve been a little bit disappointed getting beat a couple of times at home this season by Briton Ferry and Cardiff Met.

“I think we’ve only been beat once away, which was at Connah’s Quay, so we’ve got a great away record and a decent home record.

“But we’re looking to try and win the last four games we have, two home, two away, starting on Friday.

“We’ve obviously got a good team to compete against, so we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“The boys are on a real high and it’s important that we finish the season strongly.”

Harrison handed former Cambridge United forward Dan Barton, the club’s recent signing, his first TNS league start at Penybont last time out.

Pleased with Barton’s contribution, Harrison added: “He’s only a young lad, he’s only just turned 21. He’s got some senior experience, so we know that he’s capable.

“It’s just been getting him going again, training wise and then obviously getting some match minutes, and I thought he was excellent.”

