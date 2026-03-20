Shropshire County Cricket Club captain faces months out after pre-season injury

The Shifnal all-rounder, who is expected to miss Shropshire’s white ball campaign in both the NCCA Trophy and NCCA T20 Cup competitions, hopes to return in time to play in the county’s NCCA Championship matches later in the season.

Tom Fell, the former Worcestershire batter, will be Shropshire’s stand-in captain for the opening months of the 2026 season.

“I’ve had balls rap me on the gloves hundreds of times, and sadly this one obviously hit me slightly wrong,” said Home.

“I thought I had only dislocated my finger to begin with. I got it put back in. I then had an X-ray on Monday which showed it had broken and required an operation to put the joint back right.

Shropshire County Cricket Club captain Charlie Home

“I think realistically it’s a minimum of three months out, so I’ll sadly be missing around half the season for Shifnal and I should think all the white ball cricket for Shropshire, which is a shame.

"I try not to miss too many games and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed captaining the Shropshire team for the last three years.

“I’ll still be there watching even though I can’t play at the moment. I’ve obviously got a very keen interest in Shropshire doing well and recreating some of the success of last year.

“I think the plan is to try and be back for the Championship matches. We’ll see how things go, but I should think realistically the red ball matches is what I’m aiming to get back for.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the timing of it, but it is what it is."

Home added Shropshire will be “in safe hands” with the experienced Fell, who is now also a Shifnal team mate after recently joining the club, leading the county side in his absence.

"Tom was vice-captain last year and it’s in safe hands with him now stepping up to lead the side,” said Home. “We’ve got a great squad.”

Shropshire will open the 2026 National Counties campaign against Cumbria in the NCCA Trophy at Bridgnorth Cricket Club on Sunday, April 26.