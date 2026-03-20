Premier League clubs set for transfer window boost as squad cost ratio rules to be amended

Clubs will soon be governed by the squad cost ratio, which means they will be restricted to spending 85 per cent of their revenue on player costs.

The rules were approved in November, and there will be a levy payable to the Premier League if clubs breach the rules. That levy can be distributed among other clubs, and a six point deduction would be slapped on clubs if their spending reached 115 per cent of revenue.

However, an amendment was put forward at a shareholders' meeting on Thursday - and details have been revealed by The Guardian.

It has stated that clubs that do not spend their 85 per cent allowance for two seasons will be allowed to rollover up to 10 per cent in the third year, meaning they can breach the cap without incurring a sanction.

The amendment was proposed by Brighton before Christmas - and the Premier League briefed clubs on Thursday regarding the details.

According to reports, none of the 20 Premier League clubs were against and they are keen for the new SCR rules to be agreed before the summer transfer window opens.

It is expected to be voted through and the change, which is being described as a 'levy offset', has been capped at ten per cent to avoid giving an advantage to clubs competing in Europe, where the SCR threshold is set at 70 per cent.