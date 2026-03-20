Mateus Mane makes big international decision - with Wolves young star handed first under 21 call-up

The 18-year-old former Rochdale youngster, who was born in Portugal but moved to England at a young age, has been one of the highlights of Wolves' below par season.

Having locked down a starting place over the festive period - Mane has been a regular under Rob Edwards and netted back to back goals in games against West Ham and Everton earlier this year.

His form and arrival onto the Premier League scene has led to talk around potential interest from other clubs, and there has also been a tug of war over his international allegiance.

Born in Barreiro in Portugal, Mane moved to England at the age of eight and has featured for England under 18s, making his debut back in 2024. He has so far made won seven caps.

Last month it was reported that the Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca was an admirer of Mane and was hopeful of convincing him to play for Portugal - while England under 21 boss Lee Carsley was also keeping tabs on the situation.

Brentford's Michael Kayode (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mateus Mane battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday

No decision had been made on his international future as of last month with Mane keen to focus on his club form - but a new announcement indicates that a call has now been made.

Mane has been named in the Portugal under 21 squad for the first time - for their upcoming Euro U21 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Scotland.

He has been named alongside former Molineux loanee Carlos Forbs - who is currently at Club Brugge.

Earlier this month Edwards, who has played Mane in the majority of Wolves games this calendar year, insisted the youngster can go a 'long way', following his start to life in the Premier League.

He said: "He can go a long, long way. It's been a really good start for him but that is all it is.

"He's getting a lot of headlines and there's a lot of noise about him, there's not many 18-year-olds in the Premier League doing what he's doing at the moment, especially in a team that's been struggling this season.

"He's made a real impact for us and he has a really, really bright future ahead of him."