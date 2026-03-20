'Magic touch': The key Rob Edwards decisions that have paid off for Wolves during recent impressive run

Since a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on February 7, Wolves have lost just once in the league which came away at Crystal Palace.

And their only other loss was in the FA Cup against Liverpool.

Draws against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Brentford, along with memorable victories over Liverpool and Aston Villa have seen Wolves move onto 17 points.

There is real hope they can avoid finishing bottom of the Premier League - with some dreaming of an unlikely escape.

And a statistic has emerged showing how key decisions from Rob Edwards have been paying off in a host of Wolves' matches, showing a bit of a 'magic touch' in recent games.

In five of their last six outings, a substitute put on by the Wolves boss has come on to score.

Youngster Tom Edozie scored on his debut as he equalised in stoppage time against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Rodrigo Gomes was then introduced from the bench and bagged goals in the victories over both Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Hwang Hee-chan came off the bench to net in the FA Cup exit against Liverpool - before Tolo Arokodare became the latest substitute to score, with his header earning Wolves a point against Brentford on Monday.