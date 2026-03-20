Improved Shifnal seek their first away win of 2026 - non-league previews

Town, 10th in the Northern One West table, travel to a ninth-placed Witton Albion side locked together with them on 49 points.

To leapfrog them in the table Shifnal will have to earn their first away win since December 13, but they travel in better spirits having beaten Trafford 1-0 at home last weekend.

They weren't able to back it up at home to Chasetown on Wednesday - going down 2-1, despite taking the lead on the hour-mark through Kieran Cook - but that was a first defeat in three games this month.

Kieran Cook swerves around George Unsworth during Shifnal Town's victory over Trafford (Picture: Jim Wall)

Whitchurch Alport will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Stone Old Alleynians on Tuesday when they host third-bottom Highgate United in the Midland Premier tomorrow.

Meanwhile, AFC Bridgnorth will be looking to build on a positive week when they host promotion-chasing Leicester St Andrews tomorrow.

Jack Griffiths’ side hit form on the road on Tuesday night to secure a 3-1 victory at Coventry Copsewood. Two goals from Suar Dedja and an own goal saw Bridgnorth secure their first league win in 13 matches – a sequence that saw them fall out of the Midland One play-off picture.

Dan Dawson has urged Market Drayton Town's attackers to be positive ahead of Saturday's crunch Shropshire derby against Telford Town.

​There are five fixtures of the North West Counties First Division South campaign remaining and Drayton must respond from back-to-back defeats to stave off fears of relegation.

The Gingerbread Men were beaten 4-0 at home to high-flying New Mills last Saturday and Drayton head into the Greenfields clash against Telford five points clear of the bottom two.

"We've got to start creating and taking more chances," Dawson said. "I think we've hit the target two times in 90 minutes, three maybe, we need to make that eight or nine if we need to score the goals in this league.

"I've spoke to our front four about how we've got to be really positive. A couple of times we've dribbled at players but turned around and played it back instead of getting them on the back foot and driving into the box.

"I think we played some really good football and had spells of the game when we were the better side.

"But that doesn't win you games, goals win you games and that was the difference."

Telford have slipped to seventh after a bright start to the season unravelled - though they did beat Allscot Heath 2-1 on Wednesday thanks to goals from Joseph Hartshorne and Terence Davies.

Former Telford boss Matthew Boswell is now trying to lift his new side Shawbury United above Drayton. Shawbury are one point and one place above the relegation zone ahead of tomorrow's trip to fifth-bottom Cammell Laird 1907.

Rock-bottom Haughmond are six points adrift of safety ahead of hosting second-bottom Alsager Town in a crucial clash, while mid-table Allscott Heath are at home to play-off-chasing Ashville.

Meanwhile, Chris Waldron says Ryan Clarke’s return is a huge boost for Ludlow Town as the season enters its final weeks.

The Knights’ leading marksman netted on his return from a hamstring injury last weekend, securing a 1-0 victory at Chipping Sodbury Town.

Ludlow remain firmly in mid-table in the Hellenic League Division One, and Waldron is delighted to have his top scorer back for the run-in.

He said: “Delighted. He is still not 100 per cent fully fit. But the lad scores goals and he just needs that one chance and he can be the difference.

“It’s just about managing him. I don’t want to rush him too much, he is still not fully fit. But we will keep an eye on it and get him through. His goals are always a big bonus.”

Ludlow visit runaway league leaders FC Stratford on Saturday, having been beaten 2-0 by them at home last month.