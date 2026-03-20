'Greed': Aston Villa fans hit out at club after Europa League ticket announcement following Lille victory

Second half goals from John McGinn and Leon Bailey were enough to secure a 3-0 aggregate victory over the French side - and set up a last eight tie with Bologna, who beat Rome 4-3 after extra time.

They will now travel to Italy for the first leg before the second leg at Villa Park - but an announcement following Thursday's victory has angered Villa fans.

Villa have confirmed the ticket price details for the last eight clash - with the club putting another £10 on many of the tickets available to supporters.

The most expensive ticket for the game either in the 1888 zone, or price zone one for an adult is £77, or £67 for season ticket holders. They were £10 less for the Lille clash.

The cheapest adult ticket for the game is £65, or £55 for season ticket holders.

And the most expensive ticket for under 18s is £77 or £67 for season ticket holders, with the cheapest in zone four coming in at £25, or £20 for season ticket holders.

Many Villa fans have lashed out online at the price increases, with some calling the announcement 'spiteful' from the club.

John McGinn celebrates against Lille (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

One fan said on X: "I don’t wanna hear nonsense about needing the fans more than ever for this leg.

"We couldn’t fill the stadium with prices £20+ lower against Lille and then you’ve raised them again, and to make it worse give them 3 days to buy it when payday isn’t here for most then!"

Fans have also hit out at the club announcing that general admission season ticket holders have until 5pm on March 23 to purchase their own seats.

Another fan said: "Disgusting every season that goes by show us more and more how you view us as customers and not fans, should note of what Forest did, but the greedy of this club won’t do that."

Another pointed to the Lille game not being sold out, adding: "Increasing the price making although we couldn’t even sell out today. Absolutely ridiculous."

And another supporter accused Villa of taking the fans for granted: "Can't wait for some lovely heart felt words from yourself about backing the club & supporting the boys on the field as they are struggling with form & confidence, but they are really working hard, and at the same time the club CHOOSING to fleece us on tickets yet again!!"