Castlefields' Callum is the king of Bandit Bowls winter series - bowls round-up

The Castlefields giant retained the series points table crown by once again topping his 13-up group at the 22nd and last qualifying round on Sunday at Meole Brace.

Not only that but the county No.1 finished unbeaten for the whole winter with 59 successive round robin group wins to end up 50 points clear of Welshman Meurig Davies in the final table.

“We had a good turnout of 67 at Meole Brace and now there’s plenty of Bandit Bowls to look forward to for the next two weekends”, said promoter Jamie Brookes.

First is the last one-day qualifying competition on Saturday at Joules BC in Market Drayton before the first finals day on Sunday at Wem Sports.

That sees the winter series supplementary finals for bowlers who finished outside the top 40 in the points table playing, Brookes adding: “”We should have between 30 and 50 taking part.

“And in the afternoon, also at Wem Sports, we have the top 16 (in the points table) playing in the two bowler competition.”

So in action will be the likes of Wraight, Daz Fielding, Lee Walmsley, Alan Boulton, Chris Dodds, Michael Cooper and Emmet McKinley.

Open competitions

Two Shropshire bowlers head out of the county chasing open competition success tomorrow as the local qualifying roadshow rolls on.

Sinclair pair Dan Willliams and Jordan Millman are in a 32-strong field chasing a £400 first prize in a one-dayer at Atherstone Cons while places in finals days are the goal closer to home.

The main attraction in the qualifier sessions is the £5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open, as usual offering the winner a place in the British Champion of Champions in September.

That means big names from all over the country are heading to the Shrewsbury club over the weekend, when qualifying continues in the £6,600 PML Burway Open, the £3,045 Edgmond Open, the £1,280 Shifnal Spring Open and the £4,000 Adderley Open just tomorrow night.

District Invitation League



Not even a narrow defeat in their last match of the season could take the championship shine off Chirk’s bowlers in Shropshire main winter league.

They ended only their third campaign in the District Invitation League at the Whitchurch club by losing 6-43 (105-101 on aggregate) to a Bridgewater side who had Will Stokes as their 21-6 hero.

But Chirk still finished 14 points clear of Crewe – 10-0 winners against winless bottom side Calverhall in their last fixture – to retain the title.

Malpas Sports brought the curtain down on the league on Friday night with a 10-0 win over Elephant & Castle, past County Merit winner Jack Hewitt delivering a 21-6 card, before the prizes were presented, Crewe’ s Dave Bamford winning the singles averages with 16 straight wins.