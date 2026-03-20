Carno shine under the lights to book their final place

The Montgomeryshire outfit broke the deadlock after six minutes when Harry Vince-Holt took advantage of some hesitancy in the Castle defence to find the back of the net.

Carno nearly doubled their advantage within a minute of the restart, but Geraint Jones saw his header rebound off an upright following an inviting cross from the left.

Jones had another good opportunity to increase the lead for the Greens in the 14th minute, after his team broke quickly down the right flank, but poked the ball wide of the target.

Llewelyn Jerman could only direct his volley straight at Alex Jones in the Town goal after being picked out by a 32nd-minute cross.

Carno were made to pay for their profligacy when the Shropshire club levelled the scores three minutes later, Martin Ziemann netting with a sublime half-volley over the head of goalkeeper Chris Brown.

That goal appeared to provide a massive boost to Town as they had rarely troubled their opponent's goal during the opening half-hour of the semi-final clash.

A Carno player displays some niffty footwork

Kieran Mulloch tested the palms of Brown with a 25-yard drive in the 39th minute before Jerman's effort from the edge of the penalty area was saved by Jones.

Gareth Owen directed a header wide of the target from a 44th-minute corner prior to Ziemann firing a 20-yard drive straight at Brown two minutes later after Carno had lost possession just outside of their penalty area.

Town nearly scored in the opening minute of the second-half when Ziemann struck the woodwork from 20 yards.

The Montgomeryshire men went close to regaining the lead in the 49th minute when Sam Williams' header struck the crossbar.

Morton Collins then drove across the face of the Castle penalty area two minutes later, but directed his ensuing effort straight at Jones.

The Greens eventually went ahead when Owen forced the ball over the line from close-range following a 63rd-minute corner.

The defender netted his second goal of the evening five minutes later when he headed home from another corner.

Carno had an opportunity to extend their advantage in the 84th minute, but substitute Keegan Bradley's penalty was saved by Jones in the Castle goal.

Action from Carno's semi-final win Pics: Stuart Townsend

The Shropshire outfit responded within the two minutes of the restart when Aidan Oakley fired an effort narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

The Greens did not have to wait long for their fourth goal as Norton Collins found the back of the net with a half-volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Town reduced the deficit in the 90th minute with a consolation goal from Sam Jones, but Carno completed the scoring in the second minute of stoppage-time with Collins completing his brace courtesy of another strike from the edge of the penalty area.

The Greens nearly made in a round half-dozen in the 94th minute when Tyler McCarthy directed a low shot narrowly wide of the far post.

The Ty Brith club will now look forward to meeting MMP Central Wales League (North) rivals Berriew in the Good Friday final at Latham Park.