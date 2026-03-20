Aston Villa handed huge boost with return of influential midfielder as boss reveals international agreement

The influential Belgian has been sidelined for almost two months due to an ankle problem.

Tielemans, 28, returned to Villa training and has received an international call from Belgium for the upcoming break despite not featuring for his side since the 2-0 win at Newcastle on January 25.

Boss Unai Emery revealed Tielemans could be available for a role from the bench in Sunday's home Premier League clash against West Ham, after talks with Belgian national chiefs about his availability for the international period.

"He started to train with us, individually he did one session training with us today (Friday)," Emery said. "He is feeling good, he is important.

"I don't know if he is going to be in the squad for Sunday, but in case he is we will try to progress him (further) with us.

"The national team is very important and he is very intelligent. His commitment with us is huge. His recovery is a boost to play some minutes with us and go with his national team.

"We want to give him opportunity go with the national team, which is very important."

Emery revealed he and Tielemans agreed a deal relating to Villa and Belgium, similar to the player's injury return in November, to use exposure with the national team to aid his injury return.

"In November, after he was coming back it was the same situation, he had some minutes (with us) after injury and went with the national team to play minutes as well," added the boss.

"We spoke between the club to the national team medical team to introduce him progressively. He did fantastic. He is intelligent and his commitment here is massive

"I spoke with him and got a deal before and have a deal now to do his progression comeback in the right way with us and with the national team."



