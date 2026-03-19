Wolves come out on top in Black Country Derby - but West Brom take positives ahead of league clash

Wolves came out on top against Albion thanks to two close range second half headers, with Racheal Quigley converting from two Anna Morphet corners to secure the Old Gold's passage into the final.

For Albion boss Siobhan Hodgetts-Still, there were real positives to take despite missing out on a cup final.

She said: “Despite the defeat, I’m proud of everyone’s performance. It’s not the result we wanted, we wanted to be getting into the final.

“Performance-wise, the girls defended brilliantly and we made it difficult for Wolves to break us down. The goals came from two corners where I think 90% of the time, we defended the corners well - but they go and score those two in a row.

“It’s disappointing but I think we can go back and work on those in training. We can be really proud of the performance and take loads of positivity going into Sunday.

“We talked about the corners at the end. We grafted really well and limited those chances.

“To switch off on those corners, both corners, players were free in the box so we need to be better there. The staff will go away and have a look at that, we know we need to put that into Friday and quickly fix that.

“Another game always comes quickly, which is always a positive. The girls are off tomorrow and in on Friday, defensively we can take the positives and may need to work on a few things on the ball, but we’re looking forward to playing at The Hawthorns on Sunday.”

Albion are back in action at The Hawthorns on Saturday in another derby - as they take on Sporting Khalsa. The game is also being used to raise the profile of the Her Game To campaign.