'We'd be Sheffield Wednesday without them': West Brom fans react to accounts as Shilen Patel's £31m investment revealed

The headlines in the accounts stated that Albion had posted a loss of £17million in the 12-month period to June 2025, covering the 2024/25 season.

It was down from £31m in the previous set of accounts, as Albion continue to recover after Bilkul's takeover from Guochuan Lai in February 2024.

The latest accounts, which will be published on Companies House in the coming days, also stated owner Shilen Patel invested £31m in the 16 months between the takeover and the completion of the accounting period.

As well as that, the Florida businessman's ownership group have covered the interest figure of £5.2m incurred from the MSD loans taken out in the final months of the disastrous Lai regime.

The outstanding balance of the loans from American firm MSD, which were £20m and £8m taken in 2022 and 2023 respectively, stands at £25m. It has a repayment deadline of December 2026.

Shilen Patel and Mark Miles (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It is a repayment the owner is committed to pay and a timeframe owners Bilkul have been fully aware of throughout.

The accounts have spelt out Albion's financial situation - but also the commitment Patel and Bilkul Football have made to drag Albion out of the mess they were in.

And Albion fans have been having their say - with many heaping praise on Patel.

The owner has come on for flak this season following the failed appointments of Ryan Mason and Eric Ramsay - but fans were quick to praise him for the financial impact he has made at the club.

Here is what some of the fans had to say: