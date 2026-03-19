UEFA summons Premier League referee chiefs to meeting in bid to avoid 'microscopic' VAR use

A summit is set to take place involving referee bosses from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

It will discuss the need to reset VAR to what it was initially intended to do - to only intervene in the clearest of errors.

The meeting has been called by Roberto Rossetti, the head of UEFA's referees - after he said last month that the game must not 'go in this direction of microscopic VAR interventions'.

He said: "I believe that we forgot the reason why VAR was introduced," Rosetti said.

"In objective decisions, it is fantastic. For interpretations, subjective evaluation is more difficult.

"That's why we started to speak about clear and obvious mistakes - clear evidence."

According to figures, the Premier League has the lowest VAR intervention rate this season. There are 0.275 interventions per game - but that hasn't meant there has been less controversy.

Fans have still been left frustrated by lengthy delays over the smallest of details.

Rosetti has also said he wants all leagues to speak 'only one technical language', with there being an inconsistent application of laws such as handball.