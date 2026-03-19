Telford athletes make their mark indoors
Telford Athletic Club's young athletes came home with a bag full of medals from the Shropshire Athletic Association Annual Sportshall Championships.
The battle for glory was held at the William Brookes School Sports Centre in Much Wenlock and the leading results came from Lottie Barrett, who came home with a hat-trick of gold medals, winning the under-11 girls' two-lap final, the four-lap final and the standing long jump.
Tom Benson won the under-11s' two-lap hurdles final ahead of his team-mates Oakley James and Elliott Sheldon, who took silver and bronze respectively. James got the better of Benson in the two-lap final.
Isla Withers won the under-13 girls' two-lap final with team-mate Bella Bedall the runner-up just a tenth of a second behind.
Withers also bagged silver medals in the standing long jump and the three-lap final.
Henry Eyles won the under-11 boys' soft javelin with team-mates James second, Benson third and Sheldon sixth.
Other Telford Athletic Club positions were: Harrison Weremiuk - 5th U/11 two-lap hurdle; Kaeto Nwachukwu - 2nd U/11 two-lap, 2nd standing long jump; Amelia Podgorska - 4th U/11 two-lap, 11th standing long jump; Henry Eyles - U/11 4th two-lap; Bella Bedall - 5th U/13 three- lap; Cara Ward - 5th U/13 two-lap, 3rd five-lap; Leo Yee - 2nd U/15 two-lap, 2nd three-lap; Blanka Podgorska - 2nd U/15 three-lap, 2nd standing triple jump; Alice Neat - 5th U/11 four-lap; Nevaeh Stevens - 2nd U/11 soft javelin, 5th standing long jump; Charlie Slow - 4th U/11 standing long jump; Elliott Sheldon - 5th U/11 standing long jump.