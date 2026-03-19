Shrewsbury racer Roni stars at English Cross Country Championships

The event took place in glorious sunshine at Liverpool's Sefton Park and Kohring, from Priory School in Shrewsbury, claimed a magnificent fourth-placed finish in the junior girls' championships.

In a race of almost 350 starters, with only eight from each of the 46 counties in England, Kohring gradually worked her way through the field and delighted her Shropshire supporters as she came up the long uphill finishing straight to take fourth - just four seconds away from a bronze medal and eight seconds behind the winner.

She now has the honour of being selected to run for English Schools in the Home Countries international at Bangor, North Wales on Saturday.

Her Shropshire team-mate Lucy Hardcastle (Shrewsbury High), also ran very well to finish in 19th place.

Oscar Adams (Shrewsbury Academy) impressed as he came home in 23rd position in the junior boys' race.

Yu Shin Ebhiara Tan (Shrewsbury School) was 65th, Rhys Young (Birchfield School, Albrighton) 88th, with Jonathan Yang (Haberdashers Adams, Newport) giving Shropshire four boys in the first 100 places.

Daisy Robinson (Newport Girls High School) was the only other Shropshire runner to get in the first 100 as she finished an impressive 38th in the senior girls' race.