Joao Gomes has plenty left to play for this season with Wolves key man hopeful of big summer call

The 25-year-old has been in mainstay in the Wolves side and a key part of their recent revival that has seen them now move on to 17 points with seven games remaining.

It comes after Gomes has been linked with moves away from Molineux across recent transfer windows.

With Wolves' likely destination for next season set to be the Championship - Gomes is expected to be one of the players who will move on come the summer.

However, before that decision arrives, Gomes has unfinished business in the final seven games with the midfielder hoping his club form can have an impact on a big international decision ahead of the World Cup.

Gomes, who has made ten appearances for Brazil, said: "I’m always working towards it. I know I have to do well here at Wolves for me to go, and I know my team also has to do well, because I think that’s one of the determining factors.

“For me, all I’m thinking about is what I can do at Wolves first to earn a call-up to the national team.

“Obviously playing for their country at a World Cup is a dream for everyone.

"But for me, I need to focus on the job that I’m doing here first, mainly to get Wolves out of this situation, which is the most important thing right now, and then we’ll see what happens.”