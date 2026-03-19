Jaden Sancho reveals how Emi Martinez's half time observation led to stunning Aston Villa goal in Europa League win

Villa took a one goal lead into their last 16 Europa League second leg clash against the Ligue 1 side.

The first half was a stalemate - but it didn't take long for Villa to finally break the deadlock early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Martinez sent out a superb, pin point long ball and found Sancho - who cut inside to set up the returning John McGinn to slot home.

Leon Bailey then wrapped it up five minutes from the end of normal time - to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

And Sancho has revealed how a half time observation and instruction from goalkeeper Martinez played a big hand in the opening goal.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "It is a lovely feeling I have to say. We stuck to the game plan, did what we needed and hopefully we can keep the momentum going into the Premier League.

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League round of sixteen, second leg match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday March 19, 2026.

"At half time he (Martinez) said me and Tammy (Abraham) were one v one, and he said to run in behind so I kept running and I believed in him.

"I got the ball, jumped inside and saw John (McGinn).

"We have to take it game by game. Europe is tough, it is very different with how teams react, but we stuck to the plan and it worked, and if we can keep this up I am sure we can go far in this competition."

McGinn's goal capped off a memorable night as he made his return to Villa Park - having been out injured since earlier in the season.

And loanee Sancho hailed his impact, adding: "We missed him a lot. He is a great guy to be around in the changing room, so we're happy to have him back and I am happy to assist him today."