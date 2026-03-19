Injury update on AFC Telford United's Matty Stenson

The Bucks' record goalscorer has missed their last four matches with a toe injury and has now undergone a scan in a bid to get to the bottom of the situation.

But with no immediate recovery in sight, Stenson may have to soldier on in Telford's bid to finish in the play-off positions.

“He's had a scan," confirmed boss Kevin Wilkin after Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Macclesfield at the Seah Stadium. "It's a little bit of an overuse situation going on there.

"Matty will probably have to play the rest of the season with painkillers. We'll have a conversation with him. Clearly, we need him in the group and in and around the group. He’s a big, big player for us.

"Along with some of the others there as well, Jimmy (Armson), Brandon (Hall), lads that we want as close to it as we possibly can have, and there are three very experienced players that we haven't got at the moment that would add something to what we are.

"Hopefully, Matty won't be too long, and it’d be great to see him out there again as soon as possible.”