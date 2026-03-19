How West Brom's £17m loss compares to other Championship clubs as owner issues 'catastrophe' EFL warning

The set of accounts revealed that Albion had cut their losses by almost a half in the 2024/25 campaign.



Having taken over from Guochuan Lai two years ago - owner Shilen Patel and Bilkul Football inherited a financial mess - with a £31m loss posted in the previous set of accounts.

Now Patel has managed to cut the club's losses - while also investing more than £30m in the 16 months between the takeover and the completion of the accounting period.

Albion's accounts were released as fellow Championship clubs have also been posting their profits and losses for the last year.

Hull City made one of the most startling announcements with a £41.7m loss in December, while Coventry City also posted a loss of more than £20m.

Norwich City had the second highest loss with £39.6m, while Bristol City, Derby and Queens Park Rangers also posted losses in excess of £20m.

And amid the financial statements being released, one Championship chairman has issued a stark warning to clubs up and down the Football League - insisting a 'financial catastrophe' is looming.

Portsmouth chairman Michael Eisner, the former CEO of Disney, believes there could be a real collapse where only the Premier League survives - explaining that no one can survive in the current system.

Shilen Patel at a press conference at The Hawthorns earlier this year (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He has called for salary controls and a fairer distribution of media revenues across English football.

He told the BBC: "There are dark clouds hovering over the English football pyramid and it seems to me there could be a real collapse where only the Premier League survives

"Every single club in the Championship lost money last year. The combined operating loss of the 24 teams for the last full set of published results in 2023-24 was £411m.

"No club can survive for the long-term in this system and if that continues, catastrophe will happen.

"If the forces that control the pyramid from the top tiers to the bottom tiers do not make football more sustainable and do it quickly, those dark clouds will deliver more soaking red ink beyond what one can imagine.

"We need effective player salary cost controls, real attention to fairer distribution of media revenues and for English football to join the rest of the sports world in more advanced commercialisation of the broadcast and streaming product.

"My family is walking headstrong into this storm, but if I was a historic fan in Portsmouth, I'd scream for change in the structure to protect the beautiful game and our clubs and their communities for generations to come."

It comes as Championship clubs are due to vote on new salary cost rules for next season - which would restrict spending on players, managers and agent fees to 85 per cent of revenue.

There is also a proposal going forward to limit owners to £33m investment over three seasons - with a ceiling of £15m for any one season.