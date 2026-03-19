'He's always there': Ousmane Diakite outlines special James Morrison praise as West Brom midfielder sees deal extended

The 25-year-old arrived on a free transfer from Austrian side Hartberg in the summer of 2024 - and endured a frustrating first campaign as he adapted to live in English football.

He was restricted to mostly substitute appearances however, this season he has been more of a regular and has so far made 31 appearances, netting one goal.

He has featured in five of Albion's last seven games - and has started all but one game under interim manager James Morrison, who has preferred the midfielder to Alex Mowatt.

After the club exercised the year option in his deal, the Malian spoke of his pride in being able to extend his stay at the club.

And he also believes that Albion now face eight 'cup finals' - as they look to recover from a poor campaign to secure their Championship status.

He told WBA TV: "Obviously I am very happy to stay at home again, I am so proud of myself.

"We still keep going, to improve and to make the fans happy.

"I have trained so hard and I try to improve in the team and to impress as well.

Diakite against Southampton last week (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I am happy, I love West Brom and I love the fans and the people.

"Football is not easy, we respect every team in this league because every single game is a battle.

"It is true we are not in a good position, an easy position.

"We are trying to build something, to keep pushing each other and work hard to stay in this league.

"It is clear for everyone we have one way to go, and what is the most important thing is to focus on the work, to keep pushing each other and then go to battle.

"Like we have to make in the mind that every game is a final."

Diakite has been one of Morrison's men in recent weeks - with a superb performance in the draw with Southampton followed up by another impressive display in the 3-0 win over Hull.

And Diakite highlighted how much the former Baggies midfielder has helped him this season - even before he took over as interim boss.

He added: "Mozza is a friend to everyone, he is a good person and he will try to help the players.

"With me sometimes, before he got this position, when I needed to do some specific training after training, he was always there to help me, him and Damia (Abella) and everyone."