Former West Brom player who spent 'most of career' at Albion arrested by Spanish police following drug raid

Reports have emerged in Spanish newspaper Sur, stating that a 47-year-old British national had been held by police after being intercepted while allegedly carrying a bag of cannabis as he left a shopping centre in Riviera de Sol.

They also found more drugs inside the premises he had just left, according to Sur.

The newspaper also revealed that the man was 47 and had spent 'most of his career' playing for West Brom, although he was not named by the publication.

In a statement released on Monday by local police in Mijas, which Riviera del Sol forms part of, said: “Mijas Local Police have arrested a man on suspicion of committing an offence against public health following an operation at an establishment in the Las Terrazas Shopping Centre, in Riviera del Sol.

“Officers detected suspicious movements of people entering and leaving the premises whilst carrying out surveillance in the area on the afternoon of March 10th, eventually intercepting one of the customers and finding that he was carrying a heat-sealed bag containing cannabis which he said he had just purchased inside the premises.

“They then proceeded to search the premises, and after identifying the person in charge, they found a large quantity of narcotic substances (1,170g of cannabis, 865g of hashish and a large amount of cash), as well as materials required for the preparation and distribution of these substances, all of which were seized and taken to Civil Guard premises

“In light of these events, the person in charge of the premises was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence against public health and was handed over to the Civil Guard.”