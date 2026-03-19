Fans will be delighted as Premier League clubs agree to extend key £30 cap for two more years

Back in 2016, Premier League clubs agreed to bring in a £30 cap on away tickets to combat rising prices.

It has been in place for ten straight seasons - and now it will be extended for another two years.

Since coming into place, the cap has helped to push attendances at away games from 82 per cent to 91 per cent.

A Premier League statement read: "Away fans help create the incredible atmosphere Premier League matches are renowned for.

"Since the cap's implementation in 2016, it has contributed to attendance at away games increasing from 82% to 91%.

"The Premier League and clubs also acknowledge the additional costs associated with travelling to follow their teams around the country."

The Football Supporters' Association chair Tom Greatrex has also hailed the move and credited the Premier League for making the decision.

He said: "The extension of the away cap is great news for travelling top-flight fans - the cap was an FSA idea which wouldn't have happened without our members' campaign work.

"Credit to the Premier League and clubs for listening to supporters on the importance of away supporters and keeping the cap in place for the previous 12 seasons. Long may it continue.

"We all know how much away fans add to the atmosphere in our stadiums and anything which helps them is welcome. Over the past 12 years this has saved supporters millions of pounds in total.

"We'd also encourage owners to listen to the voices of supporters' groups at their clubs who are telling them that home ticket prices are often unaffordable and are pricing out loyal fans."