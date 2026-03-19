Fan column: Teen star deserves a rest ahead of his big future

Little excites fans more than a youngster emerging from the ranks of an academy and making an immediate and exciting impact.

With football well past the process of separating itself from its roots, a visceral bond can still exist between supporters and player when a fresh uncomplicated kid springs into the limelight.

Mateus Mane, untarnished by the struggles his senior colleagues have been burdened with all season, unveiled his special credentials from the outset and offered us some much- needed respite.

He has enlivened a desperate campaign and his rate of progress has been formidable; already speculation regarding his imminent future is rife and indeed, both Mane and his agent may already have decided that Molineux is incompatible to see his inspired excellence achieve its due.