Church Stretton boost their Salop Leisure League title hopes

After being held to a goalless draw the previous weekend, the Stretton sharp-shooters rediscovered their scoring touch to secure a 5-1 Premier Division win at home to FC Nations.

Five different players - Tom Carter, Oliver Barrett, James Hill, Myles Arnold and Sam Jones - hit the net as table-toppers Stretton moved four points clear of Dawley Town, whose clash with Prees United was postponed.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors hit a magnificent seven at home to Wem Town to consolidate their place in third.

Goals from Justin Brown, Cian Fenlon and Ronan Mariemoutou put the hosts 3-0 up at half-time. Fenlon Kisima Janneh, Ronan Mariemoutou and Keece Graham all struck after the break to seal a comfortable win.

Fourth-placed Ellesmere Rangers eased to an impressive 6-0 win over visiting Llanymynech.

Louie Millington led the charge to victory with a two-goal salvo. Tsvetomir Bedzhev, Tom Shakeshaft, Tawanda Melusi and an own goal completed the scoring.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers also struck seven times as they saw off hosts Shrewsbury Juniors 7-3.

And there were seven goals in the clash between Bridgnorth Spartans and Whitchurch Alport 1946, with Spartans edging it 4-3.

Shifnal Town FC 1964 returned home from NC United with all three points in the bag following a 4-1 victory.

Ercall Rangers marched on at the top of Division One as they won 8-0 away to Wem Town Colts.

Rangers are eight points clear of second-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development - and with two games in hand.

Shrewsbury also banked three more points courtesy of a 4-1 win at St Martins.

Emmanuel Osei took the individual honours with a hat-trick as third-placed Allscott Heath Reserves won 4-2 at FC Nations Development.

Jay Barnett grabbed Allscott's other goal with Cosmin Ghita and Kyle Grazier replying for Nations.

Mereside Rangers were also 4-2 winners - at home to Brown Clee.

Daniel Simpson helped himself to a hat-trick with John Hitchin joining him on the scoresheet.

Haughmond Development duo Ben Bound and Tai Jones proved too hot to handle for Shawbury United Development.

They bagged all the goals in the hosts' 7-2 success between them. Bound just shaded the battle for top dog by striking four times, while Jones bagged a treble. Charlie Evans and Scott Binnersley netted what proved to be consolation efforts for the visitors.

Nathaniel Turner was the star of the show again for SAHA FC in their triumph at Ercall Evolution.

Turner found the net four times in the 5-0 win. Leo Gough added the other goal.

That success followed an 8-3 midweek triumph at home to AFC Weston Rhyn, where Turner bagged a hat-trick.

The Ercall battle saw Ercall 1975 beat visiting Ercall Aces Aces 4-0.

First Division outfit Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development progressed in the Saturday Challenge Cup thanks to a 2-1 success at home to Premier Division outfit Gobowen Celtic.

All the goals came in the first half with Alexander Hart on target first for Wood. Jack Hughes levelled on 40 minutes, but Kai Cook bagged what proved to be the winner for the hosts a minute before half-time.