Bristol City facing defensive issues ahead of West Brom clash with January signing set to feature

The Robins were pushing for a play-off spot earlier in the season - but recent form has seen them fall out of the top six picture.

Gerhard Struber's side have picked up just one win in their last eight outings and have slipped down to 14th in the Championship table.

It has coincided with selection issues at the back - with regulars Rob Atkinson and Rob Dickie having been ruled out since picking up ankle and hamstring injuries respectively back in February.

The Robins went to Middlesbrough last weekend with Swedish defender Noah Eile, who only joined the club from New York Red Bulls earlier this year, as their only fit central defender.

Struber was hopeful of welcoming players back for the visit of Albion this weekend - but it doesn't look likely that it will be the defensive duo.

Full back George Tanner is also out, and Struber told Bristol Live: "We have long-term injuries, and the situation is, right now, that Rob Atkinson, Rob Dickie and George Tanner - our backline - is out.

"We have to be, again, really creative to find a good solution."

They are however set to bring back Neto Borges and forward Delano Burgzorg, who missed out at Boro last week.

Albion were beaten 2-1 at home in the reverse fixture (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Slovenian international Tomi Horvat is fit to feature against Albion - having picked up a hamstring issue in the run up to last week's game.

Struber said: "He's fit, he's ready, so no problems right now, and he can play.

"I think we go a little bit risky on the last gameday with him, but in this world where we are in the Championship, with so many games, you have to find a good exchange with the players.

"At the same time, sometimes you don't always know if this goes in a good way or a bad way.

"We have, of course, over the whole season, too many injuries, too many re-injuries. Right now, it's a special situation."