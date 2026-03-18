Why West Brom's win over Hull changes more than just the Championship table for players and fans ahead of relegation run in
Albion's win over Hull on Saturday propelled them out of the Championship relegation zone.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The Baggies ended a run of 13 games without a victory in emphatic style against the play-off chasing visitors.
It was the third of three impressive performances in the space of a week - and has Albion looking up as they head to Bristol City.
On this week's Baggies Broadcast - Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox discussed why the win has made made an impact on more than just the Championship table.