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The dreadful Lille European run that Aston Villa will be looking to add to in Europa League clash

Aston Villa go into tomorrow's second leg against Lille with a slender 1-0 lead thanks to Ollie Watkins' goal in France.

By Jonny Drury
Published

Unai Emery's side will be looking to complete the job at Villa Park on Thursday - and book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

And a statistic has emerged that bodes well for Villa, but not so much for their opponents.

Statistics show that Lille have never won an away match against an English side in a major European competition in nine attempts, with one draw and eight defeats.

Their first visit was for a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United way back in 2001 - with the French side drawing a group stage match against United in 2005.

Fast forward to 2007 and they were beaten narrowly again at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals with Henrik Larsson firing in the winner for United.

They were beaten twice at Liverpool, one coming in 2010. Fernando Torres scored a brace and former Villa boss Steven Gerrard netted for Liverpool in a 3-0 win in the last eight of the Europa League.

In 2014, they were again beaten on Merseyside as they went down 3-0 against Everton in the Europa League group stages, with a visit to Chelsea in December 2019 ending in a 3-0 defeat. That was one of two defeats against the Blues.

They were also beaten at Villa park back in 2014 in the Conference League, with Emery's side running out 2-1 winners.