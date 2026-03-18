The dreadful Lille European run that Aston Villa will be looking to add to in Europa League clash

Unai Emery's side will be looking to complete the job at Villa Park on Thursday - and book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

And a statistic has emerged that bodes well for Villa, but not so much for their opponents.

Statistics show that Lille have never won an away match against an English side in a major European competition in nine attempts, with one draw and eight defeats.

Their first visit was for a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United way back in 2001 - with the French side drawing a group stage match against United in 2005.

Fast forward to 2007 and they were beaten narrowly again at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals with Henrik Larsson firing in the winner for United.

They were beaten twice at Liverpool, one coming in 2010. Fernando Torres scored a brace and former Villa boss Steven Gerrard netted for Liverpool in a 3-0 win in the last eight of the Europa League.

In 2014, they were again beaten on Merseyside as they went down 3-0 against Everton in the Europa League group stages, with a visit to Chelsea in December 2019 ending in a 3-0 defeat. That was one of two defeats against the Blues.

They were also beaten at Villa park back in 2014 in the Conference League, with Emery's side running out 2-1 winners.