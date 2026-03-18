The £15m Wolves man subjected to injury nightmare earns international recall during loan spell

The striker was signed under former Wolves boss Bruno Lage - but came off during his Premier League debut having picked up an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

The injury on debut would rule him out for nine months - marking the start of an injury nightmare for the forward.

He returned the next season and netted his first goal - before heading out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2024.

However, just five games into his spell in Germany he would again suffer the same injury, tearing his ACL, an injury which would rule him out for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sasa Kalajdzic during pre-season last summer (Getty)

He battled back to fitness last summer and made his long awaited return for Wolves in the EFL Cup win over West Ham.

He also featured in a Premier League clash with Everton earlier this season - before joining Austrian side LASK on loan until the end of the campaign.

Goalscoring wise it hasn't gone as planned for the forward - who has netted just one goal during his spell.

But he has enjoyed plenty of game time with seven starts and seven substitute appearances - and his displays have been enough to earn him a recall to the Austrian national team.

His last appearance for Austria came as a late substitute in a friendly win against Germany in November 2023 - with his last start came the previous month.

Austria will face friendlies against Ghana and South Korea later this month.